Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Two Panthers assistant coaches leave for Nebraska

  
Published January 2, 2023 03:14 PM
Panthers assistant coaches Rob Dvoracek and Garret McGuire are leaving to follow Matt Rhule to Nebraska, Joe Person of TheAthletic.com reports. They will finish the season with Carolina before departing.

Dvoracek will coach the Cornhuskers linebackers and McGuire the receivers.

Both played for and previously coached with Rhule.

Dvoracek played for Rhule in his first season at Temple in 2013 before a career-ending injury. He then became a student coach.

Dvoracek was defensive quality control coach under Rhule at Baylor in 2017-18, and after two seasons coaching edge players at Lehigh, Dvoracek joined him in Carolina in 2021.

McGuire was a reserve quarterback and special teams player for Rhule at Baylor. He joined Rhule’s staff as a coaching assistant after his playing career ended.

He is the son of Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire.