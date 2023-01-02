Two Panthers assistant coaches leave for Nebraska

Panthers assistant coaches Rob Dvoracek and Garret McGuire are leaving to follow Matt Rhule to Nebraska, Joe Person of TheAthletic.com reports. They will finish the season with Carolina before departing.

Dvoracek will coach the Cornhuskers linebackers and McGuire the receivers.

Both played for and previously coached with Rhule.

Dvoracek played for Rhule in his first season at Temple in 2013 before a career-ending injury. He then became a student coach.

Dvoracek was defensive quality control coach under Rhule at Baylor in 2017-18, and after two seasons coaching edge players at Lehigh, Dvoracek joined him in Carolina in 2021.

McGuire was a reserve quarterback and special teams player for Rhule at Baylor. He joined Rhule’s staff as a coaching assistant after his playing career ended.

He is the son of Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire.