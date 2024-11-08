 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_titansvchargers_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Titans vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_steelersvcommanders_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Steelers vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_49ersvbucs_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: 49ers vs. Buccaneers

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_titansvchargers_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Titans vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_steelersvcommanders_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Steelers vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_49ersvbucs_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: 49ers vs. Buccaneers

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tylan Wallace scores 84-yard touchdown, but Justin Tucker misses PAT

  
Published November 7, 2024 10:48 PM

Ravens receiver Tylan Wallace had only two catches this season and nine for his career before tonight. He had never scored a touchdown.

Wallace was the most unlikely of heroes for the Ravens.

But he caught a pass from Lamar Jackson and sped up the sideline, keeping his feet in bounds, for an 84-yard touchdown. It was a shot in the arm for the Ravens, who trailed 21-7 only 1:51 into the second half.

Justin Tucker, once the best kicker in the NFL, missed the PAT, so the Ravens still trail 21-20. It was his fifth missed kick of the year, with the other four field goals.

Jackson is 16-of-22 for 182 yards and two touchdowns, and Wallace now has two catches for 95 yards and a touchdown.