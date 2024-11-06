 Skip navigation
Tyler Bass is the AFC special teams player of the week

  
Published November 6, 2024 12:24 PM

For most of last Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, it looked like Bills kicker Tyler Bass might be looking for a new job come Monday rather than celebrating a win.

Bass missed an extra point and doinked another one off the goalpost to continue a shaky season in Buffalo. Bass got a chance to redeem himself after the Dolphins tied the game with 98 seconds to play, however.

Bass nailed a career-long and franchise record 61-yard field goal to lift the Bills to a 30-27 win over their AFC East rivals. On Wednesday, the NFL announced that Bass, who made two other field goals in the game, has been named the AFC’s special teams player of the week.

The game-winner made Bass 15-of-18 on field goals for the season and he’s 27-of-30 on extra points, so he’ll need to find more sustained success if he wants to remain assured of a spot on the Bills roster for the long term.