Tyler Bass named AFC special teams player of the month

Bills kicker Tyler Bass got off on the right foot this season.

Bass did not miss a kick over the first three games and his accuracy helped the Bills rebound from a season-opening loss with back-to-back wins. Bass was particularly busy in the second of those wins.

He made three field goals and four extra points in a 37-3 win over the Commanders. That effort pushed him to 7-of-7 on field goals and 10-of-10 on extra points so far this year.

The NFL rewarded Bass’ efforts by naming him the AFC special teams player of the month on Thursday. He’ll try to remain perfect against the Dolphins in this weekend’s clash of AFC heavyweights.