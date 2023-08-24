Tyler Boyd thinks it’ll take “about one drive” for Joe Burrow to get back in rhythm

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been sidelined for four weeks since suffering a calf injury in Cincinnati’s second training camp practice.

But receiver Tyler Boyd is convinced it won’t take much time for Burrow to get back into a rhythm with his receivers whenever he comes back.

“Not long,” Boyd said Wednesday, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “About one drive.”

And that drive could occur in a practice or game.

“Whatever. It doesn’t matter,” Boyd said. “I’ve got years under my belt with him. Whatever play we call, I know what he’s expecting me to do and where I’m supposed to be in any coverage. So I’m pretty locked in on the chemistry. Just put him out there, we’ll make it work.”

One of Cincinnati’s three key receivers, Boyd had 58 receptions for 762 yards with five touchdowns last season, playing in all 16 of Cincinnati’s games. The 2016 second-round pick has been a reliable target for Bengals QBs for years, going over 1,000 yards in 2018 and 2019.

There’s been no word on when Burrow will return to practice, though it now has been several weeks since the quarterback first went down.