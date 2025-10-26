Tyler Huntley does enough to snap Ravens’ losing streak with win over Bears

Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley did enough. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams did not.

The Ravens snapped their four-game losing streak and ended the Bears’ four-game winning streak today, as Baltimore won 30-16. Huntley completed 17 of 22 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown, and also ran eight times for 53 yards.

The game ended with Williams struggling to manage the clock, throwing a spectacular pass to get the Bears into goal-to-go territory, but then wasting time as the Bears failed to score in the final minute of the fourth quarter. Williams had also thrown a costly interception earlier in the fourth quarter.

Ravens running back Derrick Henry’s second-quarter touchdown run was the 111th rushing touchdown of his NFL career, moving ahead of Bears legend Walter Payton for fifth in NFL history. Henry added another touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

The Ravens, who are still clinging to playoff hopes, needed this win, and they got it to improve to 2-5. The Bears fall to 4-3.