 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_daksituation_240830.jpg
Dak: Jones’ contract remarks don’t ‘hold weight’
nbc_pft_afcsouthsuperlatives_230830.jpg
AFC South 2024 superlatives: All eyes on Texans
nbc_pft_watsoncontract_240830.jpg
Why the Browns restructured Watson’s contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_daksituation_240830.jpg
Dak: Jones’ contract remarks don’t ‘hold weight’
nbc_pft_afcsouthsuperlatives_230830.jpg
AFC South 2024 superlatives: All eyes on Texans
nbc_pft_watsoncontract_240830.jpg
Why the Browns restructured Watson’s contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tyler Huntley returns to the Ravens

  
Published August 30, 2024 04:33 PM

Dumped by the new Browns, Tyler Huntley is going back to the old Browns.

Cleveland trimmed its quarterback room from four by releasing Huntley. And, per multiple reports, Huntley is going back to his former team — the Baltimore Ravens.

Undrafted in 2020, Huntley played for the Ravens through 2023. He had 20 game appearances and nine starts in four seasons. And he actually made it to the Pro Bowl in 2022.

The Ravens are led by two-time MVP Lamar Jackson. Josh Johnson is the other quarterback on the 53-man roster. Devin Leary is on the practice squad.

The Browns seemed to be trying to trade one of their quarterbacks, but nothing materialized. And so Huntley goes back to where he started.

It’ll be interesting to see whether he topples Johnson — a 38-year-old who has been with 14 NFL teams and three pro football leagues — for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart.