Tyler Huntley returns to the Ravens

Dumped by the new Browns, Tyler Huntley is going back to the old Browns.

Cleveland trimmed its quarterback room from four by releasing Huntley. And, per multiple reports, Huntley is going back to his former team — the Baltimore Ravens.

Undrafted in 2020, Huntley played for the Ravens through 2023. He had 20 game appearances and nine starts in four seasons. And he actually made it to the Pro Bowl in 2022.

The Ravens are led by two-time MVP Lamar Jackson. Josh Johnson is the other quarterback on the 53-man roster. Devin Leary is on the practice squad.

The Browns seemed to be trying to trade one of their quarterbacks, but nothing materialized. And so Huntley goes back to where he started.

It’ll be interesting to see whether he topples Johnson — a 38-year-old who has been with 14 NFL teams and three pro football leagues — for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart.