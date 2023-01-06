 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tyler Lockett questionable for Week 18

  
Published January 6, 2023 12:10 PM
The Seahawks seem likely to have receiver Tyler Lockett on the field in Week 18 as they try to make the postseason.

Lockett is officially questionable for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Rams. But head coach Pete Carroll said after the session, via multiple reporters, that he’s expecting Lockett to play.

The veteran receiver suffered a shin injury during last week’s win over the Jets. He listed as a non-participant in Seattle’s first two practices of the week, but according to multiple reporters, was doing more on the field at the start of Friday’s session.

Lockett had just returned from breaking a bone in his hand, missing only one game.

Lockett has caught 80 passes for 979 yards with eight touchdowns in 2022, putting him 21 yards away from a fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season.

The news isn’t as positive on running back Travis Homer, who is doubtful with his ankle injury.

Guard Phil Haynes (ankle), safety Ryan Neal (knee), guard Damien Lewis (ankle), and defensive end Quinton Jefferson (illness) are also questionable for Sunday.