Tyler Smith doubtful, Tyron Smith questionable for Sunday Night Football

It was a rough week of practice for the left side of the Cowboys offensive line.

Left guard Tyler Smith did not practice at all because of a hamstring injury and left tackle Tyron Smith joined him on the injury report on Thursday with an ankle injury. Tyron Smith was able to practice on a limited basis the last two days and he’s been listed as questionable to face the Cowboys on Sunday night.

The outlook is worse for Tyler Smith. He’s listed as doubtful to play in the opener.

Chuma Edoga would be the first choice to replace him at guard, but he’s also the top backup at left tackle. T.J. Bass and Asim Richards are the other backup offensive linemen on Dallas’ 53-man roster.

The Cowboys also listed safety Donovan Wilson (calf) as doubtful and defensive end Sam Williams (foot) as questionable.