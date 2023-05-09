Tyler Smith on a possible return to left guard: Just tell me where to go, and I’ll go

The Cowboys started three left guards last season, and the one who started the most games at the position, Connor McGovern, left in free agency.

So, what do they do now?

Tyler Smith, a first-round draft pick in 2022, was drafted with the idea he would begin his career at left guard. But he took over the starting left tackle job after Tyron Smith’s injury before the season opener.

Tyron Smith, a perennial Pro Bowler at the position, moved to right tackle when he returned.

The Cowboys signed free agent Chuma Edoga and Matt Farniok returns after making two starts at the position last season. But if the Cowboys want their best five players on the field at the same time, Tyron Smith, Tyler Smith or Terence Steele will have to play left guard.

“I’m like, ‘Just tell me where to go, and I’ll go,’” Smith told Todd Archer of ESPN. “I’m ready to go wherever I can to contribute. I’m just ready to keep improving.”

Tyler Smith started at left guard in the regular-season finale and wild-card playoff win against the Buccaneers. After Jason Peters was hurt, he moved back to left tackle for the divisional round game against the 49ers.

The Cowboys, including new offensive line coach Mike Solari, repeatedly have said this offseason their preference is to keep Tyler Smith at tackle.

It still appears, though, that Tyler Smith is their best option at left guard.

“I think [position] flex here. When you get down to the reality of it, we need to be ready for it because we’ve got a couple on the mend, and then Tyron, and you’ve got to look at what the history has been here,” owner Jerry Jones said. “So we need numbers. We need the flex. Tyler’s shown he can flex. But we think Steele can flex, and a couple of those young guys can flex in there too.”