Tyler Warren’s first touchdown gives Colts 10-3 lead

Tyler Warren’s first touchdown as a pro came on the ground.

Lined up as a fullback, Warren took in a 2-yard touchdown to give the Colts a 10-3 lead over the Rams early in the second quarter.

The No. 14 overall pick in this year’s draft, Warren has been lining up all over the offense for Indianapolis this season. He was a wildcat quarterback on third-and-1 from Los Angeles’ 2-yard line, but was stopped short on his run.

There were no such issues on the next play, as Warren lowered his shoulders and burrowed his way into the end zone.

Warren also has two receptions for 29 yards so far on Sunday.

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones threw his first interception of the season to prematurely end Indianapolis’ opening drive. The Rams scored a 42-yard field goal off of that takeaway.

Spencer Shrader also hit a 52-yard field goal midway through the first quarter.

The Colts had great field position to start the drive that eventually ended with Warren’s touchdown because a Matthew Stafford QB sneak was stopped short. While the play was initially ruled a first down, Colts head coach Shane Steichen challenged the play and it was reversed.