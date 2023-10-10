Tyquan Thornton returns to practice, opening his 21-day window

The Patriots designated receiver Tyquan Thornton to return from injured reserve, and he practiced Tuesday.

It opens his 21-day practice window before the team is required to make a decision on his future. The Patriots can activate him back to the active roster at any point in the next three weeks.

The Patriots placed Thornton on injured reserve Aug. 31 after he injured a shoulder in a joint practice with the Packers. Thornton also started last season on injured reserve.

New England made him a second-round pick in 2022, and he caught 22 passes for 247 yards with two touchdowns as a rookie. He also had three carries for 16 yards with a touchdown.

“Tyquan, obviously, we had a lot of reps together in the offseason. He works really hard,” Patriots quarterback Mac Jones said last week, via Mark Daniels of masslive.com. “You’d obviously love to have a guy like that out there. We have plenty of guys out there who can make plays. Happy to have him back hopefully soon.”