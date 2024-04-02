Tyrann Mathieu: Bijan Robinson will be special, Falcons could have used him better

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has set a lofty goal of 2,000 rushing yards for his second NFL season and it sounds like one of the players tasked with slowing him down thinks he has a good chance to make a run at that kind of success.

Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu saw Robinson pick up 254 rushing and receiving yards while scoring three touchdowns in a pair of matchups with the Falcons last season and he said on the Green Light Podcast with Chris Long that he was left impressed by those performances. Mathieu invoked the names of Hall of Fame running backs while talking about Robinson’s skills and suggested that the Falcons could have made better use of them.

“He’s going to be special,” Mathieu said. “Marshall Faulk, you know. Edgerrin James, you know what I mean? Like, LaDainian Tomlinson, you know? And I didn’t think the Falcons really used him as good as they should have last year, but, man, he’s going to be good. He’s going to be real good.”

The Falcons have a new coaching staff in place and Mathieu might regret sharing his thoughts if that group decides to follow his advice when it comes to deploying their running back.