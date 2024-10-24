 Skip navigation
Tyreek Hill added to injury report after limited practice

  
Published October 24, 2024 04:18 PM

The Dolphins made an unwelcome addition to their injury report on Thursday.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was a limited participant as the team continued preparing to face the Cardinals. A foot injury was given as the reason for Hill joining the list.

Hill joins Jaylen Waddle (quad) in the limited category, so there a couple of reasons to monitor Friday’s injury designations.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) moved from limited to full ahead of his anticipated return to action. Tyler Huntley (right shoulder) remained out of practice, so he is unlikely be backing Tagovailoa up on Sunday.

Cornerbacks Storm Duck (ankle) and Kader Kohou (neck) were also out. Offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (shoulders), safety Jevon Holland (hand), linebacker Emmanuel Ogbah (bicep), and defensive lineman Zach Sieler (eye) were limited participants.