Tyreek Hill, Calais Campbell questionable to play for Dolphins Sunday

  
Published January 3, 2025 04:26 PM

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is listed as doubtful to play for the Dolphins, as expected, and they could be without several other prominent players as well.

Wide receivers Tyreek Hill (wrist, illness) and Jaylen Waddle (knee) are both listed as questionable. Hill did not practice on Friday while Waddle was a full participant for the first time this week.

Defensive tackle Calais Campbell has mused about the possibility that Sunday will be his final game, but he’s not guaranteed to play against the Jets. Campbell was added to the injury report with a neck injury and is questionable after a limited practice session.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (knee), wide receiver Dee Eskridge (finger), and safety Jevon Holland (wrist) are also questionable. Linebacker Anthony Walker (knee) has been ruled out.