Tyreek Hill, Christian McCaffrey, Fred Warner unanimous All-Pro choices

There were three unanimous All-Pro selections this season, but none of them was MVP favorite Lamar Jackson.

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and a pair of 49ers — running back Christian McCaffrey and linebacker Fred Warner — received 50 first-place votes on the 50 ballots tabulated for this year’s team. McCaffrey and Warner were joined by three other 49ers on the first team and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and cornerback Charvarius Ward on the second team,

Quarterback Brock Purdy did not make either team, but received two of the five first-place votes that did not go to Jackson. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott also got two first-place votes and outpointed Purdy elsewhere on ballots to make the second team. Bills quarterback Josh Allen received the other first-place vote at quarterback.

The full first- and second-team rosters appear below:

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Lamar Jackson, Baltimore

Running Back — Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco

Fullback — Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco

Tight End — George Kittle, San Francisco

Wide Receivers — Tyreek Hill, Miami; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit

Left Tackle — Trent Williams, San Francisco

Left Guard — Joe Thuney, Kansas City

Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas

Right Tackle — Penei Sewell, Detroit

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Myles Garrett, Cleveland; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh

Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Chris Jones, Kansas City

Linebackers — Fred Warner, San Francisco; Roquan Smith, Baltimore; Quincy Williams, New York Jets

Cornerbacks — DaRon Bland, Dallas; Sauce Gardner, New York Jets

Slot cornerback — Trent McDuffie, Kansas City

Safeties — Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore; Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Brandon Aubrey, Dallas

Punter — AJ Cole, Las Vegas

Kick Returner — Keisean Nixon, Green Bay

Punt Returner — Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans

Special Teamer — Miles Killebrew, Pittsburgh

Long Snapper — Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Dak Prescott, Dallas

Running Back — Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

Fullback — Patrick Ricard, Baltimore

Tight End — Sam LaPorta, Detroit

Wide Receivers — A.J. Brown, Philadelphia; Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams; Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco (tie); Mike Evans, Tampa Bay (tie)

Left Tackle — Tyron Smith, Dallas

Left Guard — Tyler Smith, Dallas

Center — Frank Ragnow, Detroit

Right Guard — Chris Lidstrom, Atlanta

Right Tackle — Lane Johnson, Philadelphia

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Micah Parsons, Dallas; Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas

Interior Linemen — Justin Madubuike, Baltimore; Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants

Linebackers — Demario Davis, New Orleans; Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Patrick Queen, Baltimore

Cornerbacks — Jaylon Johnson, Chicago; Charvarius Ward, San Francisco

Slot cornerback — Taron Johnson, Buffalo

Safeties — Jessie Bates III, Atlanta; Justin Simmons, Denver

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Jake Elliott, Philadelphia

Punter — Bryan Anger, Dallas

Kick Returner — Marvin Mims, Denver

Punt Returner — Derius Davis, Los Angeles Chargers

Special Teamer — Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Detroit

Long Snapper — Andrew DePaola, Minnesota