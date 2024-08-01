Tyreek Hill: Contract conversations are positive, I know it’s gonna come

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa limited his practice participation at training camp until he and the team agreed on a contract extension, but wide receiver Tyreek Hill is not planning to change his approach this month.

Hill is in the market for a new deal of his own, but he reported to camp on time and has been a full participant in the team’s practice sessions over the last couple of weeks. On Thursday, he told reporters that he will continue to go out on the field because he feels good about the direction of talks with the club.

“My focus is on helping the team win games,” Hill said, via David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “I know it’s gonna come. Whenever it happens. My agent is doing his thing, I just got done having a conversation with him. Conversations are positive right now, so we’re gonna keep it positive. Right now, I’m gonna keep practicing every day trying to help this team win games.”

Hill’s presence helped Tagovailoa put up the numbers that led to his payday and it would be a surprise if the Dolphins were to make that big commitment to the quarterback if they weren’t also planning to have his top target on hand in the future.