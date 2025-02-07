Tyreek Hill: I want to stay with the Dolphins

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said he was “opening the door” to leave Miami after the end of the regular season, but he shut it on Friday.

Hill’s comments came after the Dolphins missed the playoffs and he dealt with a wrist injury throughout a season that saw him post his fewest catches and receiving yards since he missed four games during the 2019 season. He said last month that he spoke out of frustration without fully clarifying his feelings about remaining with the team.

Hill was more forthright during a Friday appearance on PFT Live. Hill said “I want to stay with the Dolphins” and will “bust my tail” to make sure it is a better year.

“I’m taking full accountability of what I said,” Hill said. “I don’t deserve to say anything like that. They’ve been very good to me so why am I going to go out and say some of the things that I said and I fully take it back.”

Hill is signed for two more years on a deal he revised ahead of last season, but the Dolphins can walk away from it with significant cap savings before the 2026 campaign. That makes the coming season a crucial one for how long the relationship will last in Miami.