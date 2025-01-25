Tyreek Hill: Comments at end of season were out of frustration

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill made a lot of headlines after the final game of the Dolphins’ season when he said “I’m opening the door, I’m out” and “I’ve got to do what’s best for my career” in comments to reporters.

Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus later said that his client is committed to the team — although he also said Hill’s future with the Dolphins was something that has to be worked out — and Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier said there have been productive conversations with the wideout, but Hill had not revisited the comments until he was streaming a video game session on Saturday.

“What y’all had heard at the end of the season was frustration,” Hill said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com. “I’ve been winning my whole life, bruh. Y’all don’t understand, I bust my ass every day -- I deserve to feel like that, I deserve to have some kind of opinion. Y’all just want me to say, ‘Oh well, get ‘em next year?’ Nah, f--- that. We’ve got to come back, we got to put some pressure on motherf-----. Y’all got to fix this s---, come on. Add some motherf------ dogs in this b----. I compete, I love to compete, bruh.”

Hill posted on X Friday that he will come back stronger and faster and Saturday’s comments suggest that he will be coming back to the Dolphins, but there’s a lot of offseason in front of him and the Dolphins.