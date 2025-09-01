Tyreek Hill is not a Dolphins captain

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill said in May that he doesn’t deserve to be a Dolphins captain and the team kicked off September by announcing that he isn’t one of the six players chosen for the role.

Hill was a captain in each of his first three seasons in Miami, but said he has “to prove myself” after a 2024 campaign that saw his productivity slip before an end of season comment about wanting to move on from the team. Hill reversed course on that, but his need to restore trust from the team will come without a “C” on his chest.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, center Aaron Brewer, and fullback Alec Ingold are the captains on the offensive side of the ball. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks, defensive tackle Zach Sieler, and edge rusher Bradley Chubb got the nod on defense.

Tagovailoa, Ingold, and Sieler are all repeat captains from last year. It’s Tagovailoa’s fourth year as a captain and Ingold’s third time serving in the role.