nbc_pft_mayo_250106.jpg
Who will replace Mayo in New England?
nbc_pft_dpederson_250106.jpg
Jaguars fire Pederson after three seasons
nbc_pft_daboll_250106.jpg
Giants will retain coach Daboll, GM Schoen

Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle are active for the Dolphins

  
Published January 5, 2025 03:06 PM

The Dolphins officially ruled out quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday afternoon’s game against the Jets, but they will have their top two wide receivers.

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are both in the lineup after being listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week. Tagovailoa was listed as doubtful due to a hip injury and is inactive. Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback in his place.

Left tackle Terron Armstead is also active after being listed as questionable. Offensive lineman Braeden Daniels, wide receiver Dee Eskridge, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, linebacker Mohamed Kamara, offensive lineman Andrew Meyer, and linebacker Anthony Walker are the other inactives.

The Jets will not have right tackel Morgan Moses, cornerback Michael Carter II, defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis, linebacker Jamin Davis, safety Jaylin Simpson, defensive end Braiden McGregor, and defensive back Jarrick-Bernard-Converse.