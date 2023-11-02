Tyreek Hill: Loved every minute in K.C., but Chiefs are going to get this work

One of the biggest storylines for this Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany is that it will be Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s first time facing the Chiefs since they traded him to Miami.

Hill said it was “fun times” when he was a member of the Chiefs and that he “absolutely loved every minute” of his time with the team, but that he’s in a great situation now and that his mindset is that “you can’t look back, always have to look forward” when it comes to his football career. He said he thinks Sunday will be like “backyard football with your brothers” that will include trash talk that he kicked off at his press conference.

“It doesn’t matter. It doesn’t really matter where we play at,” Hill said. “Obviously it would’ve been great to play in KC, but it really doesn’t matter where we play at. They are going to get this work wherever though. Y’all can use that. Bulletin board material.”

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt called the Hill trade a win-win earlier this week, but that can’t be the case on Sunday and the level of Hill’s impact on the game is likely to have a lot to do with who will head back to the U.S. in a celebratory mood.