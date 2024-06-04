 Skip navigation
Tyreek Hill: My No. 1 priority is making sure I’m a Dolphin for life

  
Published June 4, 2024 01:55 PM

Tyreek Hill and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, have made clear they want want a new contract for the star receiver. It became a bigger priority after Justin Jefferson signed a deal Monday that will pay him $35 million per year in new money.

“Oh, it’s a great day in the Hill household, man. Everybody waking up happy,” Hill said, via video from Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media.

Hill’s teammate, Jaylen Waddle, and Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown are other receivers who have signed deals this offseason. Hill is scheduled to make $19.765 million this year.

His real average is $25 million, since the $30 million number comes from an unrealistic $45 million compensation package in 2026.

“About the contract situation, I’m going to let my agent do his job,” Hill said. “That’s his job, man. His job is to get great at that. My job is obviously to come out here and help this team win. . . . We want to make sure it benefits both sides. I want to be able to help the team as much as I can. That’s as much as I can say about it.”

Hill has spent the past two seasons with the Dolphins after the trade from Kansas City and has made All-Pro both seasons. He has 238 receptions for 3,509 yards and 20 touchdowns in his time in Miami.

He said his “No. 1 priority” is “ensuring I’m a Dolphin for life” rather than being the highest-paid receiver. He mentioned more than once that he wants to “be able to help the team as much” as he can with his next contract. What exactly that means remains to be seen.

“This is obviously the best situation for me and the family,” Hill said. “I don’t think it can get any better. . . . Everything that comes with living in Miami is beautiful.”