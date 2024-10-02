Tyreek Hill on trade speculation: I’d love to be here moving forward

The injury to Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has led to a lot of discussion about what the back-to-back Super Bowl champs may do to bolster their receiving corps in the coming weeks and one idea that’s been bandied about is a trade that would bring Tyreek Hill back to Kansas City

On Wednesday, the Dolphins wideout posted on X that he “woke up to trade news exciting,” which was just cryptic enough to make others wonder if there might be something to that idea. Later in the day, Hill was asked about the speculation regarding the Chiefs or a move somewhere else.

Hill, who said he wasn’t frustrated by the team’s recent play earlier in his media session, said that he’s not looking to move anywhere else.

“I’m just focused on right here and right now,” Hill said. “We’ve got a beautiful team here and I want to be a part of it. We’ve got a great situation here. My family loves it, I enjoy it, the weather’s great, the fans are great. So, we’ve got a beautiful situation here, man. Obviously, my parents always taught me control the controllables. I only can control so much. With that being said, we all know the NFL is a business. Whatever happens, happens. Moving forward, I would love to be here. I love being here. I love the guys.”

As Hill notes, the Dolphins could choose to make a move whether he wants one or not but such a move would have heavy financial ramifications for Miami after they gave Hill a new deal this summer.

