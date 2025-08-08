Tyreek Hill out of practice with oblique injury

The Dolphins don’t have one of their key offensive players for Friday’s joint practice with the Bears.

Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters in his press conference that receiver Tyreek Hill won’t participate with an oblique issue.

“He’s trying to practice,” McDaniel said, via David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “He’s working through an oblique that got worse because he was taking every rep that was on the books.”

McDaniel noted that Hill’s injury popped up from overuse, but Hill still wants to practice.

“He is trying to sneak his way into taking every rep,” McDaniel said.

Hill missed Wednesday’s session before doing some light work on Thursday during individual drills. He did not participate in team drills.