Tyreek Hill questionable for Monday night vs. Rams

  
Published November 9, 2024 04:42 PM

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said on Saturday that he wasn’t sure if Tyreek Hill would be able to play in Monday night’s matchup with the Rams and the injury report reflects that uncertainty.

Hill (wrist) is listed as questionable for the Week 10 game.

Hill was added to the injury report on Friday as a non-participant. He did not practice on Saturday either.

In eight games this season, Hill has 34 receptions for 446 yards with one touchdown.

Offensive lineman Austin Jackson (knee) is out. Receiver River Cracraft (shoulder), safety Jevon Holland (hand/knee), fullback Alec Ingold (calf), and safety Patrick McMorris (calf) are all questionable.

Everyone else for Miami is set to play.