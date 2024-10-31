Tyreek Hill returns to practice as a limited participant

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill didn’t practice on Wednesday, but he was back on the field Thursday.

Hill was listed as a limited participant in practice. A foot issue and rest were given as the reasons for his appearance on the list. Hill did not practice last Friday, but played in the team’s loss to the Cardinals.

Tight end Julian Hill (shoulder), safety Jevon Holland (knee, hand), cornerback Kader Kohou (neck), and defensive tackle Zach Sieler (eye) missed practice for the second straight day. Left tackle Terron Armstead (rest, knee), cornerback Storm Duck (ankle), and edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah (illness, bicep) were limited after sitting out on Wednesday.

Fullback Alec Ingold (calf) was added to the report as a limited participant while linebacker Jordyn Brooks (hamstring, wrist) and wide receiver River Cracraft (shoulder) remained in the limited category.