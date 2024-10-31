 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_241031.jpg
Bills, Lions, Browns lead NFL Week 9 best bets
colts_vikings_thumb.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Colts vs. Vikings
bucs_chiefs_thumb.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_241031.jpg
Bills, Lions, Browns lead NFL Week 9 best bets
colts_vikings_thumb.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Colts vs. Vikings
bucs_chiefs_thumb.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tyreek Hill returns to practice as a limited participant

  
Published October 31, 2024 04:20 PM

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill didn’t practice on Wednesday, but he was back on the field Thursday.

Hill was listed as a limited participant in practice. A foot issue and rest were given as the reasons for his appearance on the list. Hill did not practice last Friday, but played in the team’s loss to the Cardinals.

Tight end Julian Hill (shoulder), safety Jevon Holland (knee, hand), cornerback Kader Kohou (neck), and defensive tackle Zach Sieler (eye) missed practice for the second straight day. Left tackle Terron Armstead (rest, knee), cornerback Storm Duck (ankle), and edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah (illness, bicep) were limited after sitting out on Wednesday.

Fullback Alec Ingold (calf) was added to the report as a limited participant while linebacker Jordyn Brooks (hamstring, wrist) and wide receiver River Cracraft (shoulder) remained in the limited category.