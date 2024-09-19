Tyreek Hill: Tua is going great

The status of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa continues to permeate the Dolphins. Which means that plenty of players and coaches will be asked about Tua — especially those who work with him most closely.

On Thursday, receiver Tyreek Hill was asked how Tua is doing.

“Tua is doing great,” Hill told reporters. “I’m sure y’all done asked everybody in the locker room that, but he’s doing amazing. How the locker room is going — the biggest thing that we want is to make sure that Tua is all right. Once I called him the day after or whatever, I heard his voice, heard that he was in good spirits, I was cool, man. Because to me this shit is bigger than football. Our life is bigger than football. We’re also individuals with families, we’ve got stuff going on. Once I heard that, it was cool.”

Hill was reminded of the fact that all players have to do their 1/11th. Without Tua, does anyone have to do more than that?

“Stay the same,” Hill said. “At the end of the day, you don’t want to do anything outside of your job, because at the end of the day you’re going to be held responsible for it, and you’re going to be held accountable for it. This is why we practice. Do what you’re coached, trust your fundamentals and techniques and you’ll be all right. When it’s time to make a play, it’s going to happen.”

For now, Skylar Thompson will be doing the job at quarterback.

“He’s a little bit faster than Tua, so I’m a little bit excited about that,” Hill said with a laugh. “Skylar, he does a great job of extending plays. As you seen, man, when he came in [two years ago] when we played against Buffalo, he did a good job of stretching the ball down field and giving them a different look. He has some great qualities to himself. He’s fearless, he’s not afraid of anything and he’s a real competitor. I love that.”

The Dolphins will play their first 2024 game without Tua in Seattle. He’ll miss at least four games as he recovers from at least his fourth concussion.