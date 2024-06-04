Tyreek Hill: Tua Tagovailoa should’ve been paid

Since he was traded to the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason, receiver Tyreek Hill has been famously publicly supportive of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Hill is currently seeking a new contract of his own. But nothing has changed on Hill’s stance when it comes to Miami’s quarterback, as evidenced by what the receiver said when asked about Tagovailoa’s contract situation.

“Tua should’ve been paid. I’ve been saying this all offseason,” Hill said, via Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media. “I know we’ve got a great front office with [G.M. Chris] Greer and [senior VP of football and business administration Brandon] Shore and they’re going to get it done. Obviously, a lot of people are comparing the Jared Goff situation and stuff like that. But I mean, I feel like Tua is supposed to be up there with some of those guys — and pass some of those guys.

“Just understanding his story and the progression of how he’s getting better himself each and every year and how he’s carrying this offense, it’s crazy. So, he’s going to continue to get better because I feel like when you get a new contract, they’re not paying you for what you did. It’s almost like an investment in what you’re going to do in the future. So, he’s continually getting better. He’s gradually getting better. Last year was Pro Bowl. This year is going to be [a] playoff win and much more. So, Tua should’ve been paid.”

Tagovailoa told reporters on Tuesday that he’s not frustrated but probably “antsy” for a long-term deal to come together. While the quarterback is confident one will happen eventually, Tagovailoa did not say if he’s expecting to sign before training camp.