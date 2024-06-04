 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tyreekhill_v2_240604.jpg
Jefferson deal fallout for the Dolphins
nbc_pft_toughestplayers_240604.jpg
PFT Draft: Toughest players in NFL history
nbc_pft_winnerloserspt2_240604.jpg
Jefferson deal fallout: Winner, loser or neither?

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tyreekhill_v2_240604.jpg
Jefferson deal fallout for the Dolphins
nbc_pft_toughestplayers_240604.jpg
PFT Draft: Toughest players in NFL history
nbc_pft_winnerloserspt2_240604.jpg
Jefferson deal fallout: Winner, loser or neither?

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tyreek Hill: Tua Tagovailoa should’ve been paid

  
Published June 4, 2024 03:32 PM

Since he was traded to the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason, receiver Tyreek Hill has been famously publicly supportive of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Hill is currently seeking a new contract of his own. But nothing has changed on Hill’s stance when it comes to Miami’s quarterback, as evidenced by what the receiver said when asked about Tagovailoa’s contract situation.

Tua should’ve been paid. I’ve been saying this all offseason,” Hill said, via Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media. “I know we’ve got a great front office with [G.M. Chris] Greer and [senior VP of football and business administration Brandon] Shore and they’re going to get it done. Obviously, a lot of people are comparing the Jared Goff situation and stuff like that. But I mean, I feel like Tua is supposed to be up there with some of those guys — and pass some of those guys.

“Just understanding his story and the progression of how he’s getting better himself each and every year and how he’s carrying this offense, it’s crazy. So, he’s going to continue to get better because I feel like when you get a new contract, they’re not paying you for what you did. It’s almost like an investment in what you’re going to do in the future. So, he’s continually getting better. He’s gradually getting better. Last year was Pro Bowl. This year is going to be [a] playoff win and much more. So, Tua should’ve been paid.”

Tagovailoa told reporters on Tuesday that he’s not frustrated but probably “antsy” for a long-term deal to come together. While the quarterback is confident one will happen eventually, Tagovailoa did not say if he’s expecting to sign before training camp.