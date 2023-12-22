Tyrel Dodson is the NFLPA Community MVP for Week 16

Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson is the NFL Players Association’s Community MVP for Week 16 of the 2023 season.

Dodson organized a Christmas shopping event for four single moms from the YWCA of Western New York. He presented each of the moms with a $500 gift card, jewelry, a Christmas tree, and other holiday decorations and then joined some of his Bills teammates in helping to wrap the gifts they purchased.

“Giving back to hard-working moms is a special initiative to me,” Dodson said in a statement. “I know how hard my mom worked to provide for my brother and I, and I hope this was a memorable experience for them and their children.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Dodson’s foundation or the charity of his choice. He’ll also be eligible along with the other weekly winners for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.