Tyrel Dodson, Rasul Douglas inactive for Bills vs. Steelers

The Bills listed two players as questionable on their final injury report, and both of them are out today against the Steelers.

Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson and cornerback Rasul Douglas will both miss today’s game. Their questionable status gave some hope that they could play, but even with an extra day to get ready thanks to the blizzard that delayed today’s game, they’re both out.

Also inactive for the Bills are WR Gabe Davis, OL Alec Anderson, DE Kingsley Jonathan, DT Poona Ford and S Taylor Rapp.

Inactive for the Steelers are LB T.J. Watt, CB Darius Rush, S Elijah Riley, LB Blake Martinez, T Dylan Cook, DE DeMarvin Leal and third quarterback Mitch Trubisky.