 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate
nbc_pft_49ersstart_241011.jpg
What to make of the 49ers’ slow start in 2024
nbc_pft_purdydiscv2_241011.jpg
Is Purdy still an underrated NFL quarterback?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate
nbc_pft_49ersstart_241011.jpg
What to make of the 49ers’ slow start in 2024
nbc_pft_purdydiscv2_241011.jpg
Is Purdy still an underrated NFL quarterback?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tyrique Stevenson doubtful for Bears-Jaguars

  
Published October 11, 2024 10:15 AM

Already without Jaquan Brisker for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars in London, it’s now likely the Bears won’t have another key member of their secondary.

Chicago has listed defensive back Tyrique Stevenson as doubtful with a calf injury.

Stevenson was added to the injury report on Thursday as a limited participant and he did not practice on Friday.

He has recorded five passes defensed with an interception in five games this year.

Brisker was previously ruled out with a concussion as he did not travel to London with the team.

Defensive lineman Zacch Pickens (groin) and defensive back Terell Smith (hip) have also been ruled out.

Offensive lineman Teven Jenkins (ankle) is questionable after he was limited on Friday. Defensive lineman Jacob Martin (toe) — who is returning from injured reserve — is questionable.

Defensive back Kyler Gordon (heel) has no game status and is set to play.