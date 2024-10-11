Tyrique Stevenson doubtful for Bears-Jaguars

Already without Jaquan Brisker for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars in London, it’s now likely the Bears won’t have another key member of their secondary.

Chicago has listed defensive back Tyrique Stevenson as doubtful with a calf injury.

Stevenson was added to the injury report on Thursday as a limited participant and he did not practice on Friday.

He has recorded five passes defensed with an interception in five games this year.

Brisker was previously ruled out with a concussion as he did not travel to London with the team.

Defensive lineman Zacch Pickens (groin) and defensive back Terell Smith (hip) have also been ruled out.

Offensive lineman Teven Jenkins (ankle) is questionable after he was limited on Friday. Defensive lineman Jacob Martin (toe) — who is returning from injured reserve — is questionable.

Defensive back Kyler Gordon (heel) has no game status and is set to play.