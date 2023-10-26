Tyrod Taylor becomes first Black quarterback to ever win a game for the Giants

The New York Giants entered the NFL in 1925. Before Sunday, no Black quarterback had ever won a game for the Giants.

Tyrod Taylor, a 34-year-old veteran who has played for multiple teams over the years, became the first with a 14-7 victory over the Commanders.

“It means a lot,” Taylor said Wednesday, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “I didn’t know that going into it. . . . I mean, it’s history. Proud to be part of it. . . .

“Ultimately, I’m proud of the guys and the way they competed this past weekend. Something to build off of. There’s a lot of positives from that game. I look forward to continuing to keep, if given the opportunity, competing with the guys on Sundays and going out there and striving for a win.”

He’s only the second Black quarterback to start a game for the Giants. Geno Smith was the first, back in 2017 during Eli Manning’s short-lived benching.

Taylor has started two game in place of Daniel Jones, who has a neck injury. On Wednesday, coach Brian Daboll reiterated the Jones will reclaim the starting job, when healthy.

Jones was limited in practice on Wednesday. The 2-5 Giants host the 3-3 Jets on Sunday.

Taylor now has 54 career starts. His record is 27-26-1.