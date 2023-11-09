Tyron Smith, KaVontae Turpin remain out of practice

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith did not practice again Thursday, listed with an illness, but coach Mike McCarthy said consideration is being given to resting the veteran in every Wednesday and Thursday practice this season.

Smith, who has had knee, ankle and neck injuries at different times this season, has played five games.

He returned Sunday after missing one game with his stinger and played well.

“That’s the Tyron Smith I remember,” McCarthy said Monday. “That’s the best game I’ve seen Tyron play since I’ve been here in my time here in Dallas. I thought the left side as a whole [Tyron Smith and Tyler Smith] was the best game that they played. Tyron and Tyler graded out really well.”

Returner/recevier KaVontae Turpin injured his shoulder during Sunday’s loss to the Eagles, and he remains a non-participant in practice. Turpin played 13 offensive snaps and nine on special teams and had a 48-yard kickoff return and one catch for a 5-yard touchdown, playing through his injury.

The Cowboys, in fact, had no changes to their practice report.

Linebacker Marquese Bell (calf) and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (hamstring) were limited. Center Tyler Biadasz (ankle) and safety Jayron Kearse (toe) were full.