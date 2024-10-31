 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_bestbets_241031.jpg
Bills, Lions, Browns lead NFL Week 9 best bets
colts_vikings_thumb.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Colts vs. Vikings
bucs_chiefs_thumb.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we've got enough at wide receiver
Tyrone Tracy Jr. returns to limited practice Thursday

  
Published October 31, 2024 05:26 PM

Giants running back Tyron Tracy Jr. left Monday night’s game with 4:03 remaining after his helmet slammed against the turf.

In concussion protocol, he did not practice Wednesday.

But Tracy took a positive step Thursday, practicing on a limited basis.

Punter Jamie Gillan (hamstring) and receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Achilles) were the only Giants who had a second consecutive rehab day.

Offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu (knee) and wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (ankle) returned to limited work after missing Wednesday.

Linebacker Matthew Adams (knee), defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (rest), outside linebacker Brian Burns (Achilles/biceps) and offensive tackle Jermain Eluemunor (hip) were upgraded to full participants Thursday.

The Giants added offensive guard Jon Runyan Jr. to the practice report with a foot injury. He was limited.

Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (neck) and cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (groin) were among those who again were limited. Both players have missed the past two games.