Tyson Bagent is first Bears QB to have contract extended since Jay Cutler

  
Published August 20, 2025 05:52 PM

Tyson Bagent became the first Bears quarterback to receive a contract extension since Jay Cutler. Cutler signed a seven-year, $126 million deal in January 2014. Bagent signed a two-year, $10 million deal Wednesday.

Bagent’s extension ties him to the team through 2027.

He’s come a long way from Shepherd University to Caleb Williams’ reliable backup.

“A lot of people don’t know this but my dad, he is my right hand man, and he didn’t have running water until he was in high school,” an emotional Bagent said, via Ayrton Ostly of USA Today. “So there’s definitely a lot of things [I think I can do], and people that I think I could certainly help with this gift I’ve been blessed with.

“Little things like that, I don’t really know anybody back home with any money. It feels good, it’s certainly a weight off my shoulders and my family’s shoulders. It definitely means a lot.”

In annual average, Bagent now ranks seventh among backup quarterbacks behind only Anthony Richardson, Marcus Mariota, Jacoby Brissett, Zach Wilson, Jarrett Stidham and Tyrod Taylor.