UAB player stabbed two teammates before USF game, which proceeded as scheduled

Saturday’s game between USF and UAB was marred by a pre-game stabbing. The game proceeded as scheduled.

Via the Associated Press, offensive lineman David Mincey was arrested for aggravated assault and attempted murder after allegedly stabbing two teammates on Saturday morning.

Interim coach Alex Mortensen, the son of legendary NFL reporter Chris Mortensen, said after the game that the two players allegedly stabbed by Mincey are in stable condition. Mortensen added that the team decided to play the game in order to honor graduating seniors in the final home game of the season.

Several players opted not to play, given the incident.

USF won the game, 48-18.