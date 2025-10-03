 Skip navigation
UFL will stay in Birmingham, leave Memphis, Michigan, San Antonio

  
Published October 3, 2025 02:50 PM

The Michigan Panthers are officially no more.

Ditto for the Memphis Showboats and the San Antonio Brahmas.

Those three moves mesh with a report that emerged in July. However, the reported shuttering of the Birmingham Stallions is not happening.

Via Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the UFL will be leaving three markets for its third season, in 2026.

“Due to stadium constraints, the available venues in these areas do not align with our new vision of focusing on smaller, more intimate settings that elevate the fan experience,” the UFL said in a statement to Fischer.

The UFL previously announced that it will put a team in Columbus, and that it will play its games in the Columbus Crew’s MLS stadium. Other potential destinations include Louisville, Orlando, and Boise.

In late July, new UFL investor Mike Repole said that he hopes to have 16 teams in the league by 2035. For now, the goal is to pivot to smaller venues, in order to avoid the perception that the games are sparsely attended.

Attendance and TV audience were down from 2024 to 2025, but the numbers remain solid. Solid enough to see how the venture grows.