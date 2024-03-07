Unauthorized Jerry Jones biography is coming

If you want to know more about Jerry Jones, you’ll have two options.

First, you can watch the upcoming Netflix docu-series authorized by Jones (at a price of $50 million). Second, you can wait for the unauthorized biography of Jones, to be written by Don Van Natta, Jr. of ESPN.

The Jones biography, which carries a working title of The Star, will be published in 2026. It will be based on “hundreds of interviews, including dozens of hours of interviews with Jones.”

Nine years ago, Van Natta wrote a lengthy profile of Jones for ESPN.com.

Jones has been one of the most influential and enigmatic characters in league history. He bought the Cowboys in 1989. Six years later, he won his third Super Bowl. Nearly 30 years later, the team hasn’t even been back to the NFC Championship.

Along the way, Jones had one of the great press conferences of all time. Hopefully, The Star will devote an entire chapter to it. Even more hopefully, Jones’s remarks will inspire a different title.