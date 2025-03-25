 Skip navigation
Under Armour returns as NFL footwear, glove partner

  
Published March 25, 2025 11:29 AM

Under Armour is back as an NFL partner.

Five years after the previous Under Armour and NFL deal ended, the two parties have announced a long-term partnership that makes Under Armour an official football and glove partner of the NFL.

“From before I even set foot on an NFL field, Under Armour has been like a second skin for me,” Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson said in the release announcing the news. “The Under Armour football family has been ingrained in my brain since I was a kid. The ‘Click-Clack’ commercials, the best players in the sport, the whole vibe about it – to me, there’s nothing else that compares. I’m thrilled to be a part of the team and welcome the next generation of great players into the fold.”

Under Armour had a prior deal with the NFL from 2006 through 2020.

Nike and Adidas also provide footwear and gloves for the NFL. Nike holds the broader uniform and apparel deal.