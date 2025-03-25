Under Armour returns as NFL footwear, glove partner
Under Armour is back as an NFL partner.
Five years after the previous Under Armour and NFL deal ended, the two parties have announced a long-term partnership that makes Under Armour an official football and glove partner of the NFL.
“From before I even set foot on an NFL field, Under Armour has been like a second skin for me,” Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson said in the release announcing the news. “The Under Armour football family has been ingrained in my brain since I was a kid. The ‘Click-Clack’ commercials, the best players in the sport, the whole vibe about it – to me, there’s nothing else that compares. I’m thrilled to be a part of the team and welcome the next generation of great players into the fold.”
Under Armour had a prior deal with the NFL from 2006 through 2020.
Nike and Adidas also provide footwear and gloves for the NFL. Nike holds the broader uniform and apparel deal.