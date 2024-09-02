 Skip navigation
Under Jerod Mayo, Patriots captains will wear the “C” on their jerseys

  
Published September 2, 2024 04:33 PM

Change has come to the Patriots, with Jerod Mayo taking over for Bill Belichick.

One specific change will be obvious. Mayo told reporters on Monday that team captains will now have the “C” on their jerseys.

“The captains for this year’s team . . . they’ll have their ‘C’s. I do think it’s important to have the ‘C’ on the jerseys,” Mayo said. “That’s one difference that I think is important. . . .

“I was a captain seven out of eight years, which once again, whatever happens inside the building,” Mayo said. “That’s always the most important thing. But I do think it’s like a badge of honor. It’s a badge of honor, and I think when guys do the right thing, they should be recognized for those things. It’s something as small as having the captain’s patch, I think it’s important for those guys.”

Mayo also listed the captains: Center David Andrews, quarterback Jacoby Brissett, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, safety Jabrill Peppers, long snapper Joe Cardona, and defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr.

Mayo accidentally omitted Brissett when he listed the captains.

“Sorry, sorry, sorry,” Mayo said. “And Brissett, sorry. Good catch, good catch. So, just hit delete on those texts and those tweets. . . . That was going to be a fire, but hey, thank you, thank you. I definitely do appreciate that.”

Brissett surely appreciates it, too. Then again, having the “C” on his jersey won’t keep him from getting benched for Drake Maye at the appropriate time.