USC RB Austin Jones among 11 undrafted free agents to agree to terms with Commanders

  
Published April 29, 2024 02:49 PM

Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury worked at USC last season and one of the players who was part of the Trojans offense will be joining Kingsbury in Washington.

Running back Austin Jones has agreed to terms with the team on a contract as an undrafted free agent. Jones played three years at Stanford before transferring to USC for his final two college seasons. He ran 220 times for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns over his time in Los Angeles.

The Commanders also confirmed that they have agreed to terms with former Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman.

Nine other players are also joining the roster in Washington. They are Arizona running back Michael Wiley, Pittsburgh cornerback A.J. Woods, Texas Tech safety Tyler Owens, Colorado State cornerback Chigozie Anusiem, Iowa State safety Ben Nikkel, Virginia Tech defensive tackle Norell Pollard, Toledo tackle David Nwaogwugwu, Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, and UCLA tight end Colton Yankoff.