Veteran RB Boston Scott agrees to terms with Rams

Free agent running back Boston Scott has agreed to a one-year deal with the Rams, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Rams now have Kyren Williams, Blake Corum and Scott in their running backs room.

Scott bid farewell to the Eagles in a social media post.

The Eagles signed Scott off the Saints’ practice squad in 2018 after New Orleans drafted him in the sixth round that year. By the next season, Scott had become a regular contributor to the Eagles.

He played 75 games with 12 starts in his six seasons in Philadelphia, getting 373 touches for 1,861 yards and 17 touchdowns.