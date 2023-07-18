 Skip navigation
Veteran running backs launch group text aimed at addressing their depressed market

  • By
  Mike Florio,
  • By
  • Mike Florio
  
Published July 18, 2023 01:35 PM

NFL running backs are finally starting to come together.

Per a league source, veteran running backs have organized a group text chain, during which they have been commiserating about the current market at the position — and brainstorming regarding strategies for improving the situation.

As of Monday, the plan of action was to complain about the situation on social media. Which some of them did.

While that alone won’t do anything, it’s important for the wheel to squeak as loudly as possible. They need to be heard. They need to get media to make the case on their behalf. They need to get fans to understand the situation.

Ultimately, they need the league and the NFL Players Association to recognize the problem, and to fix it.

That’s the real question. What will it take to get the NFL and the NFLPA to prioritize the situation? To solve it?

We’ve mentioned plenty of potential ideas in recent months, from shortening the path to free agency to paying running backs from a league-wide fund based on yardage and touchdowns. None of that happens until someone in a position to change the status quo commences the process of doing so.

Will someone do it? What will it take? What can the running backs do?

Ideally, the group will appoint a leader who will collect information, identify options, make recommendations, and encourage the group to accept the proposed plan of action — and to act on it.