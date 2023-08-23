Vic Fangio confident Christian Wilkins will be ready when contract resolved

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has been holding in at Dolphins camp in recent weeks as he looks for a new contract and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio acknowledged “initial frustration” with the situation during a Tuesday press conference.

Wilkins has limited himself to individual work as he tries to join fellow 2019 first-round defensive tackles Quinnen Williams, Dexter Lawrence, Jeffery Simmons, and Ed Oliver in landing a long-term extension. Fangio said that the frustration gives way to acceptance that contract issues are “just part of being in the league” and expressed confidence that Wilkins will be ready to hit the ground running once his “administrative deal” is resolved.

“Well he had, I don’t know the exact amount of days, but the first two weeks we’ll call it, he was partaking in all of training camp,” Fangio said, via a transcript from the team. “He still does some stuff. I feel good that whenever that’s resolved, he’ll be ready to go.”

There’s a little more than two weeks to go before the Dolphins start their regular season and getting things squared away with Wilkins before that point would be a good development for Fangio’s defense.