Vic Fangio expects Nakobe Dean to start practicing this week or next week

The 4-0 Eagles are getting closer to having one of their linebackers back on the field.

Nakobe Dean is eligible to be designated for return from the physically unable to perform list now that the team has played four games and the prospect of his return came up during defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s press conference on Tuesday. Fangio said that Dean is close to making his first practice appearance since tearing his patellar tendon in the playoffs.

“Well, he played great last year,” Fangio said, via a transcript from the team. “Besides being the signal caller guy and being a leader, you can’t be a leader if you don’t play good and he played great for us last year. As far as where he is at now, either this week or next week, he’ll start his practice window and then we’ll see where he is at.”

Dean had 128 tackles, three sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries in 15 regular season starts last year. The Eagles have had Zack Baun and first-round pick Jihaad Campbell at linebacker in his absence and finding ways to use all three will be part of the balancing act Fangio has to do once Dean is cleared for game action.