Vic Fangio: I don’t think Cowboys will change much with Cooper Rush at QB

  
Published November 6, 2024 07:03 AM

The Eagles won’t be facing Dak Prescott this weekend and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio doesn’t think that will mean a significant change to the Cowboys’ offensive operation.

Cooper Rush will be the team’s starting quarterback and he has been with the team since 2020, which is why Fangio believes that it will basically be business as usual for Dallas with him under center.

“I don’t think it will change a whole lot,” Fangio said, via a transcript from the team. “You know, Rush has been there a long time. He knows the offense as well as anybody there does and he’ll operate it efficiently.”

Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore coached Rush in the quarterback’s first three seasons and Fangio said he “may ask him something here or there” about Rush, but added he’s sure things have changed since Moore left Dallas after the 2022 season. For his part, Moore said Rush will “still be a challenge” for the Eagles defense and we’ll see how they handle it on Sunday afternoon.