Vic Fangio: Jalen Ramsey covering Travis Kelce could happen

Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio used to be the head coach in Denver, so he saw a lot of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce over the years.

That history means he knows what a big task his defense will have when it comes to slowing Kelce down in this Sunday’s matchup between the teams. Fangio isn’t sharing all of his plans for the game and he isn’t closing the door on the idea that cornerback Jalen Ramsey could be spending part of the day covering the tight end.

“He lines up all over the place so occasionally that could happen with him and Jalen,” Fangio said. “He’s tough, he’s a great tight end. He runs really good routes. Him and the quarterback have great karma together, especially as plays extend. He’s tough to stop totally there. He’s caught over 100 balls, how many years in a row? So really nobody’s figured that out.”

Ramsey was asked whether he’ll be covering Kelce during his Friday press conference and said “we’ll see,” so that will be one of many things to watch for from Frankfurt on Sunday morning.