Vikings acquire Cam Akers in trade with Texans

Cam Akers is headed back to Minnesota.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Texans have agreed to trade Akers to the Vikings. They’ll also send a 2026 conditional seventh-round pick to Minnesota for a 2026 conditional sixth-round pick.

It’s the second straight year that the Vikings have traded for Akers. They acquired Akers in a deal with the Rams last year that included the same draft picks switching sides.

Akers played six games for the Vikings before tearing his Achilles and he moved on to the Texans as a free agent this offseason. Akers has 40 carries for 147 yards and a touchdown so far this season.

The Vikings have Aaron Jones as their top running back. He suffered a hip injury in Week Five, but word was that he’s expected back for this week’s game against the Lions. Ty Chandler and Myles Gaskin are the other backs on the 53-man roster.