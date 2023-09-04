Vikings add N’Keal Harry to practice squad

Former first-round receiver N’Keal Harry hasn’t hit the end of the NFL road yet.

The Vikings have announced that Harry has been signed to the team’s practice squad.

To create a spot on the practice squad, the Vikings released receiver Alan Ali.

The last pick in the opening round of the 2019 draft, Harry spent three years with the Patriots and one with the Bears. He signed with the Vikings in early August and he was released last week.

In 40 career NFL games, Harry has 64 catches for 714 yards and five touchdowns.

